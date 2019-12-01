medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Sucide in Later Life Linked to Child Abuse

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 12, 2019 at 3:04 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The risk of attempting suicide in later life increases two to three-fold when children experience physical, sexual and emotional abuse or neglect. The study published in the journal Psychological Medicine.
Sucide in Later Life Linked to Child Abuse
Sucide in Later Life Linked to Child Abuse

The analysis of 68 studies by psychologists at the University of Manchester and University of South Wales revealed that suicide attempts were:

 Three times more likely for people who experienced sexual abuse as a child

 Two and a half times more likely for people who experienced physical abuse as a child

 Two and a half times more likely for people who experienced emotional abuse or neglect as a child

Also from the research, children who experienced multiple abuse are as much as five times higher to attempt suicide.

And as those people who experienced abuse as children get older, the risk of suicide attempts increases.

People not in contact with mental health clinicians were found to be at the highest level of risk.

The sixty-eight studies were carried out across the world, producing about 262 thousand adults aged 18 years or older, who were exposed to childhood abuse and neglect.

Dr Maria Panagioti, from The University of Manchester, also based at the NIHR Greater Manchester patient safety translational research, led the research team.

She said: "Around one adult in every three has experienced abuse as a child".

"This study conclusively gives us solid evidence that childhood abuse and neglect is associated with increased likelihood that they will be at risk of suicide as adults.

"And that has important implications on healthcare. Other studies have shown that in the US, for example, the economic burden of childhood maltreatment is estimated to be around $124 billion."

"Current treatment for people with suicidal behavior usually centers around Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

"But that assumes people will seek help themselves. This research identifies that people who are not under the care of clinicians are at risk.

"So, we need a new approach to identify these people and to focus our efforts on effective community intervention.

Dr Ioannis Angelakis from the University of South Wales said: "These findings not only provided a clear picture of the connection between abuse or neglect in childhood and suicide attempts later on in life, but also recognized that efficient interventions should take a broader community-based approach."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Suicide

Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.

Organophosphorus Poisoning

Organosphosphorus compounds are used as insecticides and chemical warfare. They are easily accessible, thus they are a commonly associated with suicides and accidental poisoning.

Bullying in Children - Tips For Teachers and Parents

Bullying is a harmful action (physical or psychological) carried out by a child against another. It is usually repetitive and unprovoked.

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

More News on:

Christianson Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Health Benefits of Ackee

Healthy Lunchbox Tips and Recipes for Kids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive