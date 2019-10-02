A Gene has been Identified to Treat Alcoholism

Font : A- A+



A gene has been identified in a new mice study that acts as a target for the development of novel drugs to prevent and treat alcoholism. Alcohol use disorder results in physical and mental health problems among humans.

A Gene has been Identified to Treat Alcoholism



Researchers at Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC) in the US discovered a gene that had lower expression in the brains of non-human primates which voluntarily consumed heavy amounts of alcohol compared to those that drank less.



‘When the researchers increased the gene-encoded protein, alcohol consumption is reduced by 50 percent in mice without a reduction in other fluid intakes or overall health.’ Furthermore, the team unraveled a link between alcohol and how it modulates the levels of activity of this particular gene.



Researchers discovered that when they increased the levels of the gene encoded protein in mice, they reduced alcohol consumption by almost 50 per cent without affecting the total amount of fluid consumed or their overall well-being.



The study modified the levels of the protein encoded by a single gene known as GPR39.



The prevalence rates of co-occurring mood and alcohol use disorders are high, with individuals with alcohol use disorder being 3.7 times more likely to have major depression than those who do not abuse alcohol.



Using a commercially available substance that mimics the activity of the GPR39 protein, the researchers found that targeting this gene dramatically reduced alcohol consumption in mice, showed the findings of the study published in the journal, Neuropsychopharmacology.



"The study highlights the importance of using cross-species approaches to identify and test relevant drugs for the treatment of alcohol use disorder," noted senior author Rita Cervera-Juanes, Research Assistant Professor at ONPRC.--IANS







Source: IANS Researchers at Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC) in the US discovered a gene that had lower expression in the brains of non-human primates which voluntarily consumed heavy amounts of alcohol compared to those that drank less.Furthermore, the team unraveled a link between alcohol and how it modulates the levels of activity of this particular gene.Researchers discovered that when they increased the levels of the gene encoded protein in mice, they reduced alcohol consumption by almost 50 per cent without affecting the total amount of fluid consumed or their overall well-being.The study modified the levels of the protein encoded by a single gene known as GPR39.The prevalence rates of co-occurring mood and alcohol use disorders are high, with individuals with alcohol use disorder being 3.7 times more likely to have major depression than those who do not abuse alcohol.Using a commercially available substance that mimics the activity of the GPR39 protein, the researchers found that targeting this gene dramatically reduced alcohol consumption in mice, showed the findings of the study published in the journal,"The study highlights the importance of using cross-species approaches to identify and test relevant drugs for the treatment of alcohol use disorder," noted senior author Rita Cervera-Juanes, Research Assistant Professor at ONPRC.--IANSSource: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: