the International Journal of Behavioural Medicine published new research by university of Kanas that explained students who drop out, withdrew from classes and with poor grades had a active kind of biopsychosocial process between the test anxiety and sleeping habit.

"We were interested in finding out what predicted students' performance in statistics classes -- stats classes are usually the most dreaded undergrad class," said lead author Nancy Hamilton, professor of psychology at KU. The researchers were more interested to know about the link between sleep, anxiety and test performance, so they surveyed 167 students enrolled in statistics by using electronic battery of measures and filled out Sleep Mood Study Diaries to know about their sleep quality, anxiety levels and test scores.



The results of the study depicted that test anxiety could be a predictor of students performance and affect with vast difference. As students manage with anxiety with more caffeine, self medication, using alcohol and other sedating drugs they take a toll on their overall health by enhancing sleep problems.



The measures that could reduce their anxiety are exposing to tests regularly; instructors communicating with students regularly without distracting their subject teaching for which they needed to be trained by the university and changing the exam pattern by eliminating the time restriction in exams.



The study will proceed in the future by including diverse group of students and investigate the influence of test anxiety and poor sleep on remote learning for the current scenario.