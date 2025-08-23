1 Year, 1 Goal: Weight Loss Trial Supports Breast Cancer Patients

Weight loss post-breast cancer treatment can decrease cancer recurrence risk.

The Breast Cancer Weight Loss (BWEL) Trial (Alliance A011401): A Description and Evidence for the Lifestyle Intervention

Obesity increases the risk of #breastcancer recurrence, other health complications, and reduced quality of life. #medindia #BreastCancerSurvival #WomenCancer #WeightLoss #HealthyWeight #HealthyLife’