List of Drugs that may cause Vertigo (Fainting)

Most Common -
Fluid retention and vertigo
Most Common-
Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes
Most Common-
Respiratory tract infection, nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, chest pain, fainting, low blood pressure, palpitation and anemia
Most Common-
Kidney/liver impairment, electrolyte disturbances, hearing loss, ringing in the ear, fainting, decreased in white blood cells, hives, rashes, pain and bleeding at injection site and localized swelling
Most Common-
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash
Most Common-
High body temperature, hallucinations, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting or lightheadedness, dizziness and drowsiness
Most Common-
Nervousness, sleeplessness, fainting, headache, fast heart rate, palpitations and sweating
Most Common-
Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting
Most Common -
Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness
Most Common-
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dry mouth, pink colored urine, nervousness, difficulty in urination, nausea, fainting, tremor and confusion
Most Common -
Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, fluid retention
Most Common -
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common -
Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching