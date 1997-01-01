Side effect(s) of Valproic Acid

Read the side effects of Valproic Acid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache, weakness and fever.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, loss of appetite, indigestion, heartburn and constipation.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, tremor, dizziness, blurred vision, incoordination, night blindness, emotional lability, abnormal thinking and memory loss.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain/twitching, joint pain and leg cramps.
Miscellaneous
-
Flu syndrome, infection, lung inflammation, runny nose, hair loss and weight loss.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.