Side effect(s) of Valbenazine

Read the side effects of Valbenazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Dizziness, headache constipation , poor coordination, dry mouth , restlessness, vision disturbances Nausea , vomitingIrregular heartbeat or heart rhythm Sleepiness , fatigue, drooling, anxiety , balance disorders or inability to stand stillShortness of breath, respiratory tract infectionsRaised blood glucose level, weight gain Breastfeeding mothers should not feed their baby while on treatment with valbenazine or until 5 days after the last dose of valbenazine.Take valbenazine capsules exactly as advised by the physician and do not double the dose to make up the missed dose.In case of overdose, provide the patient with adequate supportive care and monitor patient parameters with close medical supervision.Do not allow or recommend someone to take valbenazine capsules without a prescription even if they have same symptoms.