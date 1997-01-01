Side effect(s) of Valbenazine

Read the side effects of Valbenazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common:
Dizziness, headache
, constipation
, poor coordination, dry mouth
, restlessness, vision disturbances
Gastrointestinal: Nausea
, vomiting
Cardiovascular:
Irregular heartbeat or heart rhythm
Central nervous system: Sleepiness
, fatigue, drooling, anxiety
, balance disorders or inability to stand still
Respiratory:
Shortness of breath, respiratory tract infections
Others:
Raised blood glucose level, weight gain
Other Precautions :
• Breastfeeding mothers should not feed their baby while on treatment with valbenazine or until 5 days after the last dose of valbenazine.
• Take valbenazine capsules exactly as advised by the physician and do not double the dose to make up the missed dose.
• In case of overdose, provide the patient with adequate supportive care and monitor patient parameters with close medical supervision.
• Do not allow or recommend someone to take valbenazine capsules without a prescription even if they have same symptoms.