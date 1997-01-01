Side effect(s) of Tranylcypromine

Read the side effects of Tranylcypromine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Anxiety, agitation, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness and dry mouth.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain and constipation.
Miscellaneous
-
Fast heart rate, loss of appetite, swelling in the extremities, palpitations, blurred vision, chills and impotence.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid exposure to sunlight; it may cause sunburn easily.
* Monitor blood pressure regularly while taking this medication.