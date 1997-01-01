Side effect(s) of Tiagabine

Read the side effects of Tiagabine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention.- Abdominal pain and pain (unspecified).- Dilatation of blood vessels.- Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, increased appetite and mouth ulceration.- Muscle weakness and pain.- Speech disorder, tingling, depression, emotional lability, abnormal gait, hostility, night blindness, language problems and agitation.- Inflammation of pharynx and increased cough.- Rash and itching.* Patient may develop with suicidal thoughts, watch them carefully.