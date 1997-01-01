Side effect(s) of Tiagabine

Read the side effects of Tiagabine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention.
Body as a Whole
- Abdominal pain and pain (unspecified).
Heart
- Dilatation of blood vessels.
Gastrointestinal
- Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, increased appetite and mouth ulceration.
Musculoskeletal
- Muscle weakness and pain.
Central Nervous System
- Speech disorder, tingling, depression, emotional lability, abnormal gait, hostility, night blindness, language problems and agitation.
Respiratory
- Inflammation of pharynx and increased cough.
Skin
- Rash and itching.
Other Precautions :
* Patient may develop with suicidal thoughts, watch them carefully.