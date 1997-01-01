Side effect(s) of Tetracycline

Read the side effects of Tetracycline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bulky loose stools, mouth ulcer, sore throat, tongue inflammation, difficulty in swallowing, hoarseness and inflammatory lesions.
Skin
-
Sensitivity to sunlight.
Genitourinary
-
Increases in BUN.
Hypersensitivity
-
Shock, fever, rash, joint pain, hives and bruising.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Miscellaneous
-
Dizziness and headache.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid exposure to sunlight.
* Avoid excess dosage.