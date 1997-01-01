Side effect(s) of Tetracycline

Read the side effects of Tetracycline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Loss of appetite, stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bulky loose stools, mouth ulcer, sore throat, tongue inflammation, difficulty in swallowing, hoarseness and inflammatory lesions.- Sensitivity to sunlight.- Increases in BUN.- Shock, fever, rash, joint pain, hives and bruising.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Dizziness and headache.* Avoid exposure to sunlight.* Avoid excess dosage.