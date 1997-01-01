Side effect(s) of Sunitinib

Read the side effects of Sunitinib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, reflux, flatulence, mouth pain, burning tongue, and piles.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, fluid retention, and chest pain.
Skin
-
Hair loss, redness, and itching.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, depression, and sleeplessness.
Musculoskeletal
-
Limb discomfort.
Endocrine
-
Thyroid deficiency.
Respiratory
-
Throat pain and upper respiratory tract infection.
♦Miscellaneous- Necrotizing fasciitis and pyoderma gangrenosum.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.