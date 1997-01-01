Side effect(s) of Sunitinib

♦

Miscellaneous- Necrotizing fasciitis and pyoderma gangrenosum.

Read the side effects of Sunitinib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding.- Dry mouth, reflux, flatulence, mouth pain, burning tongue, and piles.- High blood pressure, fluid retention, and chest pain.- Hair loss, redness, and itching.- Dizziness, depression, and sleeplessness.- Limb discomfort.- Thyroid deficiency.- Throat pain and upper respiratory tract infection.* Avoid excess dosage.