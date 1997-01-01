Side effect(s) of Sulphamethoxazole Pyrimethamine

Read the side effects of Sulphamethoxazole Pyrimethamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anemia, decrease in platelet and white blood cells and easy bruising.- Skin death, hives, itching, rash, redness, scar, sensitivity to light and hair loss.- Mouth ulcer, nausea, blood vomiting, abdominal pains, liver inflammation, liver damage, diarrhea, feeling of fullness, and transient rise of liver enzymes.- Headache, nerve disease, mental depression, convulsions, incoordination, hallucinations, ringing in the ear, unsteadiness, sleeplessness, fatigue, muscle weakness and nervousness.- Lung infection/inflammation.- Kidney failure, interstitial nephritis, BUN and absence of urination.- Drug fever and chills.* Avoid excess dosage.