Side effect(s) of Sulphamethoxazole Pyrimethamine

Read the side effects of Sulphamethoxazole Pyrimethamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in platelet and white blood cells and easy bruising.
Skin
-
Skin death, hives, itching, rash, redness, scar, sensitivity to light and hair loss.
Gastrointestinal
-
Mouth ulcer, nausea, blood vomiting, abdominal pains, liver inflammation, liver damage, diarrhea, feeling of fullness, and transient rise of liver enzymes.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, nerve disease, mental depression, convulsions, incoordination, hallucinations, ringing in the ear, unsteadiness, sleeplessness, fatigue, muscle weakness and nervousness.
Respiratory
-
Lung infection/inflammation.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney failure, interstitial nephritis, BUN and absence of urination.
Miscellaneous
-
Drug fever and chills.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.