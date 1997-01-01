Side effect(s) of Regadenoson

Read the side effects of Regadenoson as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Rhythm abnormalities, chest pain and first-degree AV block.- Headache and dizziness.- Flushing.- Nausea, abdominal discomfort, loss of taste, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fecal incontinence and vomiting.- Muscle and joint pain.- Difficulty in breathing and wheezing.- Chest discomfort.* Avoid excess dosage.