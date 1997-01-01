Side effect(s) of Regadenoson

Read the side effects of Regadenoson as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Rhythm abnormalities, chest pain and first-degree AV block.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache and dizziness.
Skin
-
Flushing.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, abdominal discomfort, loss of taste, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fecal incontinence and vomiting.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle and joint pain.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing and wheezing.
Miscellaneous
-
Chest discomfort.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.