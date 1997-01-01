Side effect(s) of Ranolazine

Read the side effects of Ranolazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache.
Heart
-
Slow heart beat, palpitations and low blood pressure.
EYE and ENT
-
Ringing in the ear and vision problem due to unsteadiness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, dry mouth and vomiting.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor heart function regularly while taking this medication.