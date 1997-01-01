Side effect(s) of Rabeprazole

Read the side effects of Rabeprazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
Headache, dizziness, disorientation/delirium.
Skin
Skin eruptions, severe allergic reactions.
Eye and ENT
Inflammation of pharynx.
Gastrointestinal
Diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, flatulence, constipation, abdominal pain, dry mouth.
Genitourinary
Kidney disorder.
Liver
Occurrence of confusion, altered level of consciousness and coma as a result of liver failure (hepatic encephalopathy), inflammation of liver, increased liver enzymes, jaundice.
Blood
Decrease in white blood cells, anemia.
Metabolic
Excess ammonia in blood, thyroid stimulating hormone elevations.
Musculoskeletal
Joint pain, muscle pain, rapid breakdown of skeletal muscle.
Respiratory
Inflammation of lung tissue.
Miscellaneous
Pain, infection, rapid swelling of dermis, coma, sudden death.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid abrupt withdrawal.