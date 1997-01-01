Side effect(s) of Rabeprazole

Read the side effects of Rabeprazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, dizziness, disorientation/delirium.- Skin eruptions, severe allergic reactions.- Inflammation of pharynx.- Diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, flatulence, constipation, abdominal pain, dry mouth.- Kidney disorder.- Occurrence of confusion, altered level of consciousness and coma as a result of liver failure (hepatic encephalopathy), inflammation of liver, increased liver enzymes, jaundice.- Decrease in white blood cells, anemia.- Excess ammonia in blood, thyroid stimulating hormone elevations.- Joint pain, muscle pain, rapid breakdown of skeletal muscle.- Inflammation of lung tissue.- Pain, infection, rapid swelling of dermis, coma, sudden death.*Avoid abrupt withdrawal.