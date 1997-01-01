Side effect(s) of Procainamide

Read the side effects of Procainamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
Low blood pressure and heart block.
General
Joint pain, abdominal pain, lung infection, fever, chills and muscle pain.
Blood
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Skin
Swelling under the skin, hives, itching, flushing and rash.
Gastrointestinal
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, bitter taste, diarrhea and elevated liver enzymes.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness or giddiness, weakness, mental depression and psychosis with hallucinations.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.