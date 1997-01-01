Side effect(s) of Procainamide

Read the side effects of Procainamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood pressure and heart block.- Joint pain, abdominal pain, lung infection, fever, chills and muscle pain.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Swelling under the skin, hives, itching, flushing and rash.- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, bitter taste, diarrhea and elevated liver enzymes.- Dizziness or giddiness, weakness, mental depression and psychosis with hallucinations.* Avoid excess dosage.