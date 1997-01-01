Side effect(s) of Probenecid

Read the side effects of Probenecid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache and dizziness.- Precipitation of acute gouty arthritis.- Liver damage, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite and sore gums.- Kidney damage, blood in urine, kidney stone, back pain and urinary frequency.- Shock, fever, hives and itching.- Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.- Skin inflammation, hair loss and flushing.* Drink adequate fluid especially during the first few months of treatment.