Side effect(s) of Probenecid

Read the side effects of Probenecid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache and dizziness.
Metabolic
-
Precipitation of acute gouty arthritis.
Gastrointestinal
-
Liver damage, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite and sore gums.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney damage, blood in urine, kidney stone, back pain and urinary frequency.
Hypersensitivity
-
Shock, fever, hives and itching.
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation, hair loss and flushing.
Other Precautions :
* Drink adequate fluid especially during the first few months of treatment.