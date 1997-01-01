Side effect(s) of Phenylephrine

Read the side effects of Phenylephrine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Skin
-
Hives, itching, rash, photosensitivity.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm.
Central Nervous System
-
Tremor, irritability, sleeplessness, weakness, nervousness, headache.
EYE
-
Blurring of vision, stinging or burning sensation in the eye due to eye drops.
Respiratory
-
Tightness of the chest and wheezing, shortness of breath.
Other Precautions :
*Instill properly as directed by your physician.