Side effect(s) of Phenylephrine

Read the side effects of Phenylephrine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Hives, itching, rash, photosensitivity.- High blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm.- Tremor, irritability, sleeplessness, weakness, nervousness, headache.- Blurring of vision, stinging or burning sensation in the eye due to eye drops.- Tightness of the chest and wheezing, shortness of breath.*Instill properly as directed by your physician.