Side effect(s) of Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium

Read the side effects of Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Serious
-
Abdominal pain, diarrhea and dehydration.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness, headache, severe emotional lability, depression, night blindness, dizziness and hyperactivity.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, diarrhea, indigestion, jaundice and vomiting.
Skin
-
Rash, itching, tears, nose inflammation and increased sweating.
Miscellaneous
-
Absence of menstrual periods, joint pain and vaginal inflammation.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.