Side effect(s) of Pentazocine

Read the side effects of Pentazocine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Circulatory depression, high blood pressure, shock, fast heart rate.- Confusion, depression, disorientation, disturbed dreams, dizziness, excitement, faintness, hallucinations, headache, sleeplessness, irritability, light-headedness, muscle tremor, tingling, sedation, temporary loss of consciousness, tremor, weakness.- Inflammation, including itching, excessive sweating, flushed skin.- Double vision, constriction of the pupil, involuntary eye movement, perception of sound, visual blurring, and focusing difficultly.- Constipation, cramps, diarrhea, dry mouth, nausea, taste alteration, vomiting.- High concentration of eosinophils decrease in the number of granulocytes.- Subcutaneous depression, nodules, severe stiffness, soft tissue induration, sting on injection, and ulceration at injection sites.- Difficulty in breath, respiratory depression, transient sleep disorder in newborns whose mothers received parenteral pentazocine during labor.- Allergic reactions, alterations in rate or strength of uterine contractions during labor, chills, urinary retention, unusual weakness.*Change the injection sites, avoid abrupt withdrawal.