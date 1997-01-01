Side effect(s) of Pentazocine

Read the side effects of Pentazocine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Circulatory depression, high blood pressure, shock, fast heart rate.
Central Nervous System
-
Confusion, depression, disorientation, disturbed dreams, dizziness, excitement, faintness, hallucinations, headache, sleeplessness, irritability, light-headedness, muscle tremor, tingling, sedation, temporary loss of consciousness, tremor, weakness.
Skin
-
Inflammation, including itching, excessive sweating, flushed skin.
Eye and ENT
-
Double vision, constriction of the pupil, involuntary eye movement, perception of sound, visual blurring, and focusing difficultly.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, cramps, diarrhea, dry mouth, nausea, taste alteration, vomiting.
Blood
-
High concentration of eosinophils decrease in the number of granulocytes.
Skin
-
Subcutaneous depression, nodules, severe stiffness, soft tissue induration, sting on injection, and ulceration at injection sites.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breath, respiratory depression, transient sleep disorder in newborns whose mothers received parenteral pentazocine during labor.
Miscellaneous
-
Allergic reactions, alterations in rate or strength of uterine contractions during labor, chills, urinary retention, unusual weakness.
Other Precautions :
*Change the injection sites, avoid abrupt withdrawal.