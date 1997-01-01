Side effect(s) of Oxaliplatin

Read the side effects of Oxaliplatin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea.- Severe allergic reactions.- Low blood pressure.- Hand/foot syndrome, injection site reaction.- Vomiting, mouth ulcer, loss of appetite, constipation and abdominal pain.- Increased sugar and dehydration.- Urinary frequency.- Nerve disease and tingling.- Cough, difficulty in breathing and hiccups.* Avoid excess dosage.