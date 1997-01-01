Side effect(s) of Oxaliplatin

Read the side effects of Oxaliplatin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea.
Allergy
Severe allergic reactions.
Heart
Low blood pressure.
Skin
Hand/foot syndrome, injection site reaction.
Gastrointestinal
Vomiting, mouth ulcer, loss of appetite, constipation and abdominal pain.
Metabolic
Increased sugar and dehydration.
Genitourinary
Urinary frequency.
Central Nervous System
Nerve disease and tingling.
Respiratory
Cough, difficulty in breathing and hiccups.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.