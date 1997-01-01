Side effect(s) of Norgestimate and Ethinyl Estradiol

Read the side effects of Norgestimate and Ethinyl Estradiol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and bloating and loss of appetite.
Genitourinary
Breast tenderness, enlargement, milk secretion, vaginal infection, vaginal bleeding, spotting, irregular periods, absence of menstrual period, changes in sexual activities and impaired kidney function.
Central Nervous System
Mental depression, stroke, migraine, dizziness, headache and nervousness.
Blood
Blood clot events and bruising.
Heart
High blood pressure, blood clot in blood vessels and blood clot in lungs.
Miscellaneous
Fluid retention, rash, hair loss, cataracts and liver swelling.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.