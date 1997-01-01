Side effect(s) of Norgestimate and Ethinyl Estradiol

Read the side effects of Norgestimate and Ethinyl Estradiol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and bloating and loss of appetite.- Breast tenderness, enlargement, milk secretion, vaginal infection, vaginal bleeding, spotting, irregular periods, absence of menstrual period, changes in sexual activities and impaired kidney function.- Mental depression, stroke, migraine, dizziness, headache and nervousness.- Blood clot events and bruising.- High blood pressure, blood clot in blood vessels and blood clot in lungs.- Fluid retention, rash, hair loss, cataracts and liver swelling.* Avoid excess dosage.