Side effect(s) of Mifepristone

Read the side effects of Mifepristone as described in the medical literature.
Genitourinary
Excessive vaginal bleeding, uterus infections, uterus bleeding, urinary tract infection.
Gastrointestinal
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, headache, anxiety, fatigue, unusual tiredness or weakness.
Metabolic
Swelling in the extremities and decreased appetite.
Musculoskeletal
Joint pain.
Miscellaneous
Back pain, fever.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid smoking, alcohol consumption.