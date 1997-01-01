Side effect(s) of Micafungin

Read the side effects of Micafungin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.- Decreased level of blood minerals.- Fever and fluid retention.- High/low blood pressure, fast heart rate, slow heart rate and abnormal heart rhythm.- Anemia and decrease in platelet counts.- Headache and sleeplessness.- Skin ulcer.* Avoid excess dosage.