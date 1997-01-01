Side effect(s) of Micafungin

Read the side effects of Micafungin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Metabolic
Decreased level of blood minerals.
General
Fever and fluid retention.
Heart
High/low blood pressure, fast heart rate, slow heart rate and abnormal heart rhythm.
Blood
Anemia and decrease in platelet counts.
Central Nervous System
Headache and sleeplessness.
Skin
Skin ulcer.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.