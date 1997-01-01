Side effect(s) of Metoclopramide

Read the side effects of Metoclopramide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Acute heart failure, slow heart rate, fluid retention, high blood pressure, low blood pressure and fast heart rate.
Central Nervous System
-
Sedation, dizziness, restlessness, involuntary body movements, spasms, depression, malignant neuroleptic syndrome (condition where patient experiences rigidity, decreased consciousness, fever and fluctuating blood pressure and heart rate – may be fatal).
Gastrointestinal
-
Bowel disturbances, primarily diarrhea and nausea.
Skin
-
Transient flushing of face or upper body with high IV doses.
Hormone
-
Galactorrhea ( spontaneous flow of milk from the breast), breast enlargement in men and increase in serum prolactin.
Genitourinary
-
Absence of a menstrual period, elevation of aldosterone, fluid retention, impotence, incontinence and urinary frequency.
Liver
-
Liver toxicity (rare).
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and changes in hemoglobin.
Hypersensitivity
-
Rapid swelling of dermis, including glossal or laryngeal edema (rare), rash and itching.
Miscellaneous
-
Visual disturbances.
Other Precautions :
* Insulin dosage or timing of dosage may require adjustment for diabetes patients.