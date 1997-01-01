Side effect(s) of Methyldopa

Read the side effects of Methyldopa as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Aggravation of chest pain, heart failure, sinus hypersensitivity, low blood pressure, swelling or weight gain and slow heart rate.- Inflammation of intestine/pancreas/ mouth, vomiting, diarrhea, sore or "black" tongue, nausea, constipation, distension, flatulence and dryness of mouth.- Bone marrow depression.- Liver inflammation, jaundice and abnormal liver function.- Inflammation of heart muscle, blood vessels, lupus-like syndrome, drug-related fever and eosinophilia.- Parkinson’s disease, Bell's palsy, decreased mental acuity, involuntary movements, mild psychoses or depression, headache, sleepiness, weakness, dizziness, lightheadedness and tingling.- Rise in Blood Urea Nitrogen.- Joint pain/swelling and muscle pain.- Nose stuffiness.- Skin damage and rash.- Absence of menstrual periods, breast enlargement in male, spontaneous secretion of milk, impotence and decreased libido.* Avoid excess dosage.