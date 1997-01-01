Side effect(s) of Mesterolone

Read the side effects of Mesterolone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Side effects of mesterolone include oily skin, acne, male pattern baldness, body or facial hair growth, and frequent or persistent erection of the penis. Other side effects include headache, fluid retention, breast enlargement, depression or aggression, liver tumors and prostate cancer.*Not recommended for children. Keep out of reach of children.