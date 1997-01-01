Side effect(s) of Mangafodipir

Read the side effects of Mangafodipir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea.
Immune system disorders
-
Hypersensitivity reactions (such as skin reactions, nose inflammation, pharynx inflammation, shock).
Central Nervous system
-
Headache, dizziness, tingling, transient perverted sensation of taste.
Eye
-
Visual disturbances.
Heart
-
Palpitation, blood disorders, high blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, flatulence.
General
-
Flushing, feeling hot, fever, injection site pain, chest pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.