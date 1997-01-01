Side effect(s) of Lornoxicam

Read the side effects of Lornoxicam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, nausea, vomiting, inflammation of pancreas, and mouth ulcer.- Headache, drowsiness, sleeplessness, and dizziness.- Visual disturbance, ringing in ear and sensitivity to light.- High blood pressure, palpitations and fluid retention.- Kidney damage.- Skin death and rash.* Avoid excess dosage.