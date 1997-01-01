Side effect(s) of Lornoxicam

Read the side effects of Lornoxicam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, nausea, vomiting, inflammation of pancreas, and mouth ulcer.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, drowsiness, sleeplessness, and dizziness.
Eye and ENT
-
Visual disturbance, ringing in ear and sensitivity to light.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, palpitations and fluid retention.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney damage.
Skin
-
Skin death and rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.