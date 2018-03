Read the side effects of Ivermectin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness/fatigue and abdominal pain.- Loss of appetite, constipation, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.- Dizziness, drowsiness, unsteadiness and tremor.- Itching, rash and hives.* Extreme caution needed in children weighing less than 33 pounds (15 kilograms).* Avoid excess dosage.