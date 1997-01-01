Side effect(s) of Iron Dextran

Read the side effects of Iron Dextran as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate, chest pain, chest tightness, high blood pressure, in some people low blood pressure, shivering, shock and fainting.
Central Nervous System
-
Convulsions, disorientation, dizziness, headache, uneasiness, numbness, tingling, unconsciousness, unresponsiveness and weakness.
Skin
-
Brown skin and/or underlying tissue discoloration (staining), bluish, flushing, itching, unusual bleeding, rash, sweating and hives.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, altered taste, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine.
Blood- Lymphatic
-
Increase in white blood cells and swollen lymph nodes.
Local
-
Atrophy/fibrosis at injection site, inflammation, inflammation of vein, pain/soreness at or near IM injection site, sterile abscess and swelling.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, inflammation of joints, backache and muscle pain.
Respiratory
-
Asthma, difficulty in breathing, respiratory arrest and wheezing.
Miscellaneous
-
Serious allergic reaction which may cause death, chills, dizziness, fever, headache, malaise, nausea and vomiting.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid using contaminated solution of this medication.