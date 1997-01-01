Side effect(s) of Iron Dextran

Read the side effects of Iron Dextran as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate, chest pain, chest tightness, high blood pressure, in some people low blood pressure, shivering, shock and fainting.- Convulsions, disorientation, dizziness, headache, uneasiness, numbness, tingling, unconsciousness, unresponsiveness and weakness.- Brown skin and/or underlying tissue discoloration (staining), bluish, flushing, itching, unusual bleeding, rash, sweating and hives.- Abdominal pain, altered taste, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.- Blood in urine.- Increase in white blood cells and swollen lymph nodes.- Atrophy/fibrosis at injection site, inflammation, inflammation of vein, pain/soreness at or near IM injection site, sterile abscess and swelling.- Joint pain, inflammation of joints, backache and muscle pain.- Asthma, difficulty in breathing, respiratory arrest and wheezing.- Serious allergic reaction which may cause death, chills, dizziness, fever, headache, malaise, nausea and vomiting.*Avoid using contaminated solution of this medication.