Side effect(s) of Fludarabine

Read the side effects of Fludarabine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous system
-
Headache, depression, sleep problems. In high dose it may cause blindness, coma, and death.
Gastrointestinal
-
Stomach disturbances, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea and mouth sore.
Heart
-
Chest pain and irregular heart beat.
Respiratory
-Difficulty in breathing, pneumonia and severe lung toxicity.
Skin
-
Hair loss, rash, hives and peeling skin.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, chills, cough and difficulty in swallowing.
Other Precautions :
*Do not receive a live vaccine during the treatment.