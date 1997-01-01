Side effect(s) of Fludarabine

Read the side effects of Fludarabine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, depression, sleep problems. In high dose it may cause blindness, coma, and death.- Stomach disturbances, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea and mouth sore.- Chest pain and irregular heart beat.-Difficulty in breathing, pneumonia and severe lung toxicity.- Hair loss, rash, hives and peeling skin.- Fever, chills, cough and difficulty in swallowing.*Do not receive a live vaccine during the treatment.