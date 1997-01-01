Side effect(s) of Fexofenadine

Read the side effects of Fexofenadine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, fatigue, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness and nervousness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Stomach discomfort, vomiting and diarrhea.
Genitourinary
-
Painful menstrual period.
Respiratory
-
Cough, upper respiratory tract infection and runny nose.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, pain in extremity, fever and ear inflammation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.