Side effect(s) of Famotidine and Ibuprofen

Read the side effects of Famotidine and Ibuprofen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous system
-
Numbness, weakness, headache, confusion, vision problem, speech disorder, severe headache, tingling, seizures and blurred vision.
Gastrointestinal
-
Black, bloody, or tarry stools, nausea, upper stomach pain, loss of appetite, stomach upset , vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation.
Respiratory
-
Coughing up blood, trouble in breathing, shortness of breath.
Metabolic
-
Rapid weight gain, jaundice.
Skin
-
Increased sweating.
Heart
-
Chest pain or discomfort, and rapid heart rate.
Miscellaneous
-
Back pain, neck stiffness, chills, increased sensitivity to light, less urination.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.