Side effect(s) of Famotidine and Ibuprofen

Read the side effects of Famotidine and Ibuprofen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Numbness, weakness, headache, confusion, vision problem, speech disorder, severe headache, tingling, seizures and blurred vision.- Black, bloody, or tarry stools, nausea, upper stomach pain, loss of appetite, stomach upset , vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation.- Coughing up blood, trouble in breathing, shortness of breath.- Rapid weight gain, jaundice.- Increased sweating.- Chest pain or discomfort, and rapid heart rate.- Back pain, neck stiffness, chills, increased sensitivity to light, less urination.* Avoid excess dosage.