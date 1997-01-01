Side effect(s) of Erythromycin and Sulfisoxazole

Read the side effects of Erythromycin and Sulfisoxazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Stomach upset, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, stomach pain and sore throat.
Heart
-
Palpitations and fast heart rate.
Genitourinary
-
Increased levels of creatinine and BUN.
Blood
-
Decreased white blood cells and platelets.
Respiratory
-
Cough and difficulty in breathing.
Allergic Reactions
-
Severe skin rash, itching, hives, difficulty breathing or swallowing and wheezing.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, joint pain, blood in urine, unusual bleeding or bruising, darkness of skin, weakness, chills, yellowing of the skin or eyes and tarry stools.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.