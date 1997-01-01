Side effect(s) of Erythromycin and Sulfisoxazole

Read the side effects of Erythromycin and Sulfisoxazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Stomach upset, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, stomach pain and sore throat.- Palpitations and fast heart rate.- Increased levels of creatinine and BUN.- Decreased white blood cells and platelets.- Cough and difficulty in breathing.- Severe skin rash, itching, hives, difficulty breathing or swallowing and wheezing.- Fever, joint pain, blood in urine, unusual bleeding or bruising, darkness of skin, weakness, chills, yellowing of the skin or eyes and tarry stools.* Avoid excess dosage.