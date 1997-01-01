Side effect(s) of Enfuvirtide

Read the side effects of Enfuvirtide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Local
-
Pain/discomfort, in duration, redness, lesions, itching and scars.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney failure/inflammation.
Blood
-
Decrease in blood cells.
Metabolic
-
Increased sugar level, infections and weight loss.
Central Nervous System
-
Taste disturbances, paralysis and loss of reflexes, include numbness, weakness, burning pain, depression, anxiety and suicide attempt.
Heart
-
Heart attack.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and dry mouth.
Liver
-
Liver inflammation/damage
Respiratory
-
Lung disease, respiratory distress and cough.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor complete blood counts, liver and kidney function during the treatment.