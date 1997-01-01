Side effect(s) of Enfuvirtide

Read the side effects of Enfuvirtide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Pain/discomfort, in duration, redness, lesions, itching and scars.- Kidney failure/inflammation.- Decrease in blood cells.- Increased sugar level, infections and weight loss.- Taste disturbances, paralysis and loss of reflexes, include numbness, weakness, burning pain, depression, anxiety and suicide attempt.- Heart attack.- Constipation, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and dry mouth.- Liver inflammation/damage- Lung disease, respiratory distress and cough.* Monitor complete blood counts, liver and kidney function during the treatment.