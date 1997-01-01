Side effect(s) of Edrophonium Injection

Read the side effects of Edrophonium Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Increased tears, pupillary constriction, spasm of accommodation, double visionand conjunctival hyperemia.- Convulsions, speech disorder, voice disorder and difficulty in understanding.- Asthma, airway obstruction and central respiratory paralysis.- Abnormal heart rhythm, low blood pressure and increased salivation.- Gastric and intestinal secretion, nausea, vomiting, increased peristalsis, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.- Weakness and muscle twitch.- Increased urinary frequency and incontinence, increased sweating.* Avoid excess dosage.