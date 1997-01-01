Side effect(s) of Edrophonium Injection

Read the side effects of Edrophonium Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Eye
-
Increased tears, pupillary constriction, spasm of accommodation, double visionand conjunctival hyperemia.
Central Nervous System
-
Convulsions, speech disorder, voice disorder and difficulty in understanding.
Respiratory
-
Asthma, airway obstruction and central respiratory paralysis.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, low blood pressure and increased salivation.
Gastrointestinal
-
Gastric and intestinal secretion, nausea, vomiting, increased peristalsis, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.
Musculoskeletal
-
Weakness and muscle twitch.
Miscellaneous
-
Increased urinary frequency and incontinence, increased sweating.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.