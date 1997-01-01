Side effect(s) of Duloxetine

Read the side effects of Duloxetine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Hot flushes, palpitations,abnormal heart rhythm,increased blood pressure,orthostatic hypotension.- Drowsiness, headache, dizziness,fatigue,agitation, tremor,abnormal dreams, suicidal thoughts, anxiety, sleep disorder, yawning, lethargy,aggression, anger, restless leg syndrome, activation of mania and hypomania when used for depression and seizures.- Abnormally increased sweating, allergic reactions with rash, itching, blistering, redness and edema of the skin.- Blurred vision, sudden increase in eye pressure, vertigoSymptoms include increased heart rate, tremors, sweating, seizures, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.- Nausea, dry mouth, constipation, vomiting, stomach pain,decreased appetiteLiver damage, liver failure- Sexual dysfunction which may include impotence and delayed ejaculation, frequent urination, urinary hesitation and abnormal uterine bleeding in female patients.- Muscle spasms- Chills/rigors, low blood sodium levels, abnormal bleeding.Do not discontinue or stop the sudden use of duloxetine suddenly as it will cause withdrawal symptoms like dizziness, headache, irritability, vomiting and seizures.Consult your doctor for dosage changes.Consult your doctor if you are going to have any surgery while using duloxetine.Check blood pressure regularly while taking duloxetine as the drug is capable of producing hypertension.