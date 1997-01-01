Side effect(s) of Duloxetine

Read the side effects of Duloxetine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
- Hot flushes, palpitations,abnormal heart rhythm,increased blood pressure,orthostatic hypotension.
Central Nervous System
- Drowsiness, headache, dizziness,fatigue,agitation, tremor,abnormal dreams, suicidal thoughts, anxiety, sleep disorder, yawning, lethargy,aggression, anger, restless leg syndrome, activation of mania and hypomania when used for depression and seizures.
Skin
- Abnormally increased sweating, allergic reactions with rash, itching, blistering, redness and edema of the skin.
Eye and ENT
- Blurred vision, sudden increase in eye pressure, vertigo
Serotonin Syndrome:
Symptoms include increased heart rate, tremors, sweating, seizures, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Gastrointestinal
- Nausea, dry mouth, constipation, vomiting, stomach pain,decreased appetite
Liver:
Liver damage, liver failure
Genitourinary
- Sexual dysfunction which may include impotence and delayed ejaculation, frequent urination, urinary hesitation and abnormal uterine bleeding in female patients.
Musculoskeletal
- Muscle spasms
Miscellaneous
- Chills/rigors, low blood sodium levels, abnormal bleeding.
Other Precautions :
Do not discontinue or stop the sudden use of duloxetine suddenly as it will cause withdrawal symptoms like dizziness, headache, irritability, vomiting and seizures.
Consult your doctor for dosage changes.
Consult your doctor if you are going to have any surgery while using duloxetine.
Check blood pressure regularly while taking duloxetine as the drug is capable of producing hypertension.