Side effect(s) of Dopamine

Read the side effects of Dopamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, fast heart rate, chest pain, palpitations, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, high blood pressure, narrowing of the blood vessels.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting.
Metabolic
-
Elevated BUN (blood urea nitrogen).
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, anxiety.
Skin
-
Piloerection (erection of the hair of the skin).
Others
-
Gangrene of the extremities.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.