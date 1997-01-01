Side effect(s) of Dopamine

Read the side effects of Dopamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abnormal heart rhythm, fast heart rate, chest pain, palpitations, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, high blood pressure, narrowing of the blood vessels.- Difficulty in breathing.- Nausea, vomiting.- Elevated BUN (blood urea nitrogen).- Headache, anxiety.- Piloerection (erection of the hair of the skin).- Gangrene of the extremities.* Avoid excess dosage.