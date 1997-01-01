Side effect(s) of Docetaxel

Read the side effects of Docetaxel as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, blood clot in deep vein, ECG abnormalities, heart attack, blood clot in the lung, and fainting.- Weakness, neurosensory and neuromotor symptoms, confusion, seizures, transient loss of consciousness.- Hair loss, severe allergic reactions, nail color changes.- Inflammation of conjunctiva, tears, transient visual disturbances including flashes, flashing lights, and blurred vision.- Mouth ulcer, severe diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, taste perversion, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, inflammation small intestine of colon, constipation, dehydration associated with GI reactions, duodenal ulcer, GI hemorrhage, GI perforation, ileus, intestinal obstruction.- Kidney failure.- Decrease in white blood cells, platelets, anemia, bleeding episodes.- Increased level of liver enzymes, hepatitis.- Severe hypersensitivity reactions.- Infusion-site reactions, inflammation of vein, redness or dryness of skin, and swelling of vein.- Fluid retention.- Joint pain, muscle pain.- Acute lung swelling, acute respiratory distress syndrome, difficulty in breathing, stiffening and scarring of lung tissue.- Infection, fever in absence of infection, death due to infection, non septic death, chest pain, diffuse pain, radiation recall phenomenon.*Avoid vaccination while taking this medication.