Side effect(s) of Disopyramide

Read the side effects of Disopyramide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dry mouth, urinary hesitancy, constipation, blurred vision and dry nose/eyes/ throat.- Urinary retention and urinary frequency impotence.- Nausea, abdominal pain, bloating/gas, loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting.- Dizziness, general fatigue/muscle weakness, headache, uneasiness and aches/pains.- Low blood pressure, heart failure, weight gain, shortness of breath, fainting and chest pain.- Generalized rash and itching.- Nervousness.- Decrease in potassium level in blood and elevated cholesterol/triglycerides.* Avoid excess dosage.