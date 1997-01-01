Side effect(s) of Disopyramide

Read the side effects of Disopyramide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dry mouth, urinary hesitancy, constipation, blurred vision and dry nose/eyes/ throat.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary retention and urinary frequency impotence.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, abdominal pain, bloating/gas, loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting.
General
-
Dizziness, general fatigue/muscle weakness, headache, uneasiness and aches/pains.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, heart failure, weight gain, shortness of breath, fainting and chest pain.
Skin
-
Generalized rash and itching.
Central nervous system
-
Nervousness.
Miscellaneous
-
Decrease in potassium level in blood and elevated cholesterol/triglycerides.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.