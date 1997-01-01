Side effect(s) of Dexmedetomidine

Read the side effects of Dexmedetomidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood pressure, slow heart rate and dry mouth.- Fever, decreased blood volume, light anesthesia, pain and rigors.- Blood pressure fluctuation, high/low blood pressure, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythm, fast/slow heart rate and dilation of blood vessels.- Dizziness, headache, nerve pain/inflammation, speech disorder, convulsion, anxiety, agitation, confusion, hallucination and illusion.- Abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and constipation.- Increased level of liver enzymes and liver damage.- Excess level of acid in blood, increased potassium level in blood and decrease/increase in sugar level.- Anemia, easy bruising and bleeding.- Blood urea nitrogen increased and decreased urination.- Asthma, shortness/poor breathing and lung obstruction.- Increased sweating.- Abnormal eye sensation and abnormal vision.*Take full course of treatment.