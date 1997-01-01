Side effect(s) of Dexmedetomidine

Read the side effects of Dexmedetomidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
Low blood pressure, slow heart rate and dry mouth.
Body as a Whole
Fever, decreased blood volume, light anesthesia, pain and rigors.
Heart
Blood pressure fluctuation, high/low blood pressure, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythm, fast/slow heart rate and dilation of blood vessels.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, headache, nerve pain/inflammation, speech disorder, convulsion, anxiety, agitation, confusion, hallucination and illusion.
Gastrointestinal
Abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and constipation.
Liver
Increased level of liver enzymes and liver damage.
Metabolic
Excess level of acid in blood, increased potassium level in blood and decrease/increase in sugar level.
Blood
Anemia, easy bruising and bleeding.
Genitourinary
Blood urea nitrogen increased and decreased urination.
Respiratory
Asthma, shortness/poor breathing and lung obstruction.
Skin
Increased sweating.
Eye
Abnormal eye sensation and abnormal vision.
