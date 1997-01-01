Side effect(s) of Desirudin

Read the side effects of Desirudin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
-
Bleeding and blood clots.
Heart
-
Obstruction in blood circulation, low blood pressure and stroke.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting and blood vomiting.
Miscellaneous
-
Injection site mass, pus, anemia, inflammation of veins, severe allergic reactions, swelling in the leg, fever, blood in urine, dizziness and nose bleed.
Other Precautions :
* Patient may develop with increased risk of developing an epidural or spinal blood clot, which can result in stroke.