Side effect(s) of Cyclosporine

Read the side effects of Cyclosporine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Kidney dysfunction, tremor and high blood pressure.- Cramps.- Abnormal growth of hair over the body surface.- Convulsions and headache.- Overgrowth of gums, diarrhea, nausea/vomiting, liver damage and abdominal discomfort.- Tingling and flushing.- Decrease in white blood cells and cancer in lymph nodes.- Sinusitis.- Breast enlargement in males.* Monitor blood sugar regularly while taking this medication.