Side effect(s) of Cyclosporine

Read the side effects of Cyclosporine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Kidney dysfunction, tremor and high blood pressure.
Heart
-
Cramps.
Skin
-
Abnormal growth of hair over the body surface.
Central Nervous System
-
Convulsions and headache.
Gastrointestinal
-
Overgrowth of gums, diarrhea, nausea/vomiting, liver damage and abdominal discomfort.
Autonomic Nervous System
-
Tingling and flushing.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and cancer in lymph nodes.
Respiratory
-
Sinusitis.
Miscellaneous
-
Breast enlargement in males.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor blood sugar regularly while taking this medication.