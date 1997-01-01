Side effect(s) of Crizotinib

Read the side effects of Crizotinib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
Pneumonia, hypoxia, ARDS, difficulty in breathing, lung inflammation, and lung bleeding.
Eye
Vision disorder.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, esophageal disorder, abdominal pain, and mouth ulcer.
General
Fluid retention, fatigue, and chest pain/discomfort, fever.
Metabolic
Increase in liver enzyme, decreased appetite.
Musculoskeletal
Joint pain, back pain.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, nerve disease, headache, taste disorder, sleeplessness.
Respiratory
Cough.
Skin
Rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.