Side effect(s) of Cholestyramine Resin

Read the side effects of Cholestyramine Resin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Skin
-
Skin irritation and rash.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, bloating, stomach pain, gas, stomach upset, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, heartburn and indigestion.
Blood
-
Bleeding tendencies related to vitamin K deficiency and folic acid deficiency.
Metabolic-Nutritional
-
Fat-soluble vitamin deficiencies, acidity and osteoporosis.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.