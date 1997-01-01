Side effect(s) of Cephalexin

Read the side effects of Cephalexin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Skin rashes, hives, fever, itching and facial swelling.- Genital and anal itching, vaginal infection/inflammation, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fatigue, headache, agitation, confusion, hallucinations, joint pain and joint disorder.* Avoid long-term use of this medication; otherwise it may lead to secondary infectiond.* Avoid excess dosage.