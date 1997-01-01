Side effect(s) of Carboplatin

Read the side effects of Carboplatin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Loss of appetite, stomach pain, diarrhea, constipation, nausea and vomiting, mouth blistering.- Thinned or brittle hair.- Fatigue, dizziness.- Red urine, black or tarry tools, fever, chills, shortness of breath, swelling of ankles, abnormal sounds from outside.*Avoid vaccination while taking this medication.