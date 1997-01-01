Side effect(s) of Bromocriptine

Read the side effects of Bromocriptine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, gastric hemorrhage, abdominal cramps, constipation and diarrhea.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, depression, postural hypotension, hallucinations, confusion and psychosis.
Respiratory
-
Nasal congestion and pleural effusion.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary frequency, urinary incontinence, urinary retention and increased Blood Urea Nitrogen.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption.
* Use proper contraception methods to prevent pregnancy while taking this medication.