Side effect(s) of Bromocriptine

Read the side effects of Bromocriptine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, gastric hemorrhage, abdominal cramps, constipation and diarrhea.- Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, depression, postural hypotension, hallucinations, confusion and psychosis.- Nasal congestion and pleural effusion.- Urinary frequency, urinary incontinence, urinary retention and increased Blood Urea Nitrogen.* Avoid alcohol consumption.* Use proper contraception methods to prevent pregnancy while taking this medication.