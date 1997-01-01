Side effect(s) of Bexarotene

Read the side effects of Bexarotene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion.
Body as a Whole
-
Chills, chest pain, sepsis and yeast infections.
Heart
-
Bleeding, high blood pressure, heart failure, fainting and fast heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, dry mouth, flatulence, intestinal inflammation, indigestion, gum inflammation, liver failure and blood in stool.
Blood
-
Eosinophilia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Metabolic
-
Increased level of blood cholesterol and sugar and changes in weight.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, muscle pain and bone pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Depression, agitation, incoordination, stroke, dizziness, sensory loss and nerve disease.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of pharynx, lung, difficulty in breathing, lung infection, increased cough, lung swelling, blood-stained sputum and oxygen deficiency.
Skin
-
Skin ulcer, pimples, hair loss, skin scar and normal drainage from a healing wound.
Eye and ENT
-
Dry eyes, eye inflammation, ear pain, ear infection and visual defect.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine, urinary incontinence, urinary tract infection, urinary urgency, painful urination, abnormal kidney function and breast pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.