Side effect(s) of Bexarotene

Read the side effects of Bexarotene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion.- Chills, chest pain, sepsis and yeast infections.- Bleeding, high blood pressure, heart failure, fainting and fast heart rate.- Constipation, dry mouth, flatulence, intestinal inflammation, indigestion, gum inflammation, liver failure and blood in stool.- Eosinophilia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Increased level of blood cholesterol and sugar and changes in weight.- Joint pain, muscle pain and bone pain.- Depression, agitation, incoordination, stroke, dizziness, sensory loss and nerve disease.- Inflammation of pharynx, lung, difficulty in breathing, lung infection, increased cough, lung swelling, blood-stained sputum and oxygen deficiency.- Skin ulcer, pimples, hair loss, skin scar and normal drainage from a healing wound.- Dry eyes, eye inflammation, ear pain, ear infection and visual defect.- Blood in urine, urinary incontinence, urinary tract infection, urinary urgency, painful urination, abnormal kidney function and breast pain.* Avoid excess dosage.